DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DALS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,687. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

