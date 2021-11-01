Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Financial Survey

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $82.02, indicating a potential upside of 9.81%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 39.24%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Kopin.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 8.13 $129.20 million $1.72 43.42 Kopin $40.13 million 13.13 -$4.41 million ($0.05) -115.20

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45% Kopin -17.08% -14.84% -9.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Kopin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

