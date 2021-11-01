Daqo New Energy’s (DQ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.01.

NYSE DQ traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.11. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

