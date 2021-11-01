Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 50,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

