Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 17.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $7,386,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $133.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $133.89.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

