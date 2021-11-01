Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,430 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,102,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $59.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

