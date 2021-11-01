Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $51,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of ACI opened at $30.95 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

