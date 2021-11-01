Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $56,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.19.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.