Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $60,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 67,426 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.87 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

