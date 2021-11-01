Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $63,000 Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

