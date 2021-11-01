Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $71,000 Investment in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $222,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,707 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,884 shares of company stock worth $3,629,392 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock opened at $305.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 413.11 and a beta of 0.31. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.52.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.