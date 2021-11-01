Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

