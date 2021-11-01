Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 29.5% in October

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

DSKE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,427. The stock has a market cap of $591.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

