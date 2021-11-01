DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.18. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.38.

DVA traded down $10.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. 2,082,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. DaVita has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

