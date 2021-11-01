DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.18. DaVita also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.38.
DVA traded down $10.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. 2,082,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. DaVita has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $136.48.
In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
