Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Short Interest Up 63.7% in October

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,800 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 440,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $12.90 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

