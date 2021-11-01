Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.15-15.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01-3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.150-$15.150 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.25.

Shares of DECK traded up $14.96 on Friday, hitting $395.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.22. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $240.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

