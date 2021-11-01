Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

DENN opened at $15.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.