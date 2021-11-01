Denny’s (DENN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Denny’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.03% of Denny’s worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.