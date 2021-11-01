Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Denny’s by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denny’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

