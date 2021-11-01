Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.95 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00079895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00106915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,111.98 or 0.99977848 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.57 or 0.07012731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022721 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

