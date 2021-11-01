Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 47,522 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Venus Concept worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Venus Concept by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Venus Concept by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Venus Concept by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Venus Concept by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

