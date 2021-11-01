Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3,327.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $270.76 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.85.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

