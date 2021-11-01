Deutsche Bank AG Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 31,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 3,030.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $319.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

