Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Akouos were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 64.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 46.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akouos by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Akouos by 68.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $9.32 on Monday. Akouos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $321.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.