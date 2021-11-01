Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 750,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

DRIO opened at $16.35 on Monday. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $270.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.27.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

In related news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

