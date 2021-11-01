Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $268.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCD. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.97.

MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

