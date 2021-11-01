Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €137.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIR. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.69 ($156.11).

Shares of AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €114.36. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

