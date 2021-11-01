Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €154.00 Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Stratec in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec in a research note on Friday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of SBS stock opened at €138.00 ($162.35) on Friday. Stratec has a 12-month low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 12-month high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.