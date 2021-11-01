Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.25 ($92.06).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 98.22. Nemetschek has a one year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a one year high of €105.05 ($123.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

