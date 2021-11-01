Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STM. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

