Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.65

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €40.65 ($47.82) and last traded at €39.90 ($46.94), with a volume of 8613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €40.00 ($47.06).

DBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $750.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.90.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.