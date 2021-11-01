Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.73 ($7.92).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €5.71 ($6.72) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.59. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.