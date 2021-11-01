Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DWHHF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 184.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

