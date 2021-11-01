Dev Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $92,529.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00004937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.00538199 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

