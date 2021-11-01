DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.