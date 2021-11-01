Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,955. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

