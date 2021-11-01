Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 434,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Digihost Technology stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,955. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90.
About Digihost Technology
