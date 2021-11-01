DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and $22,697.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.46 or 0.00441822 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,063,862,535 coins and its circulating supply is 7,923,697,468 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.