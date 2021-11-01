Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 43,161 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arvinas by 441.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arvinas by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $21,066,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $86.58 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $524,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,969 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.