Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 891,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Eldorado Gold worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

