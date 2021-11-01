Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of National CineMedia worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

