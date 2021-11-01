Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.77.

MRTX stock opened at $189.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

