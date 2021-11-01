Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,009 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.64% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Shares of CPSS opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.