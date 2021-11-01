Discovery (DISCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Discovery to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Discovery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.44 on Monday. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

