Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

