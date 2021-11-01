DNB Markets Lowers Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $110.13 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

