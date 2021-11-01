DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 31.7% in October

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 697,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,806. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

