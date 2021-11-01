DOGEFI Hits Market Capitalization of $570,664.62 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. DOGEFI has a market cap of $570,664.62 and approximately $233.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOGEFI has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00080636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00075482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.10 or 0.99782269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.05 or 0.07070502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

