Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $221.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average of $217.93. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

