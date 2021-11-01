Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,552,400 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 1,148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,293.7 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Dollarama stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

