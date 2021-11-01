Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE DFIN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after acquiring an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 186,284 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $5,610,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

